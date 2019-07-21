Students died on the spot on Pune-Solapur highway

Pune: Nine students died on the spot in a major accident after their car collided with a truck on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Kadamwak Wasti village in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the driver lost control of his car going towards Solapur and hit the truck that was headed for Pune.

According to police and some eyewitnesses, the accident took place at about 1 pm when the car that was travelling towards Yawat village, jumped off the road divider and hit the truck on the opposite direction route that was coming towards Pune.

"Nine people who were travelling in the car died on the spot in this incident. The deceased, who were in the age group of 19 to 23 years, were residents of Yawat village in Pune district and returning to their hometown from Raigad," Senior Inspector Suraj Bandgar, Loni Kalbhor police station, Pune Rural said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was due to overspeeding and the driver losing control over the vehicle, since the car was being driven at high speed.

After reaching Kadamwak Wasti, the driver lost control over the car and the vehicle first hit a divider and then collided with the truck after landing on the other side of the highway," he said.

The inspector said some employees at a toll plaza from where the car had passed a few minutes before the accident, also said it was overspeeding. The impact of the collision was such that the car got badly mangled and eight of its nine occupants died on the spot, he said.

"Local residents and police saw that one of the occupants was making some movement and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead," Bandgar said.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Bharat Waikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant, Noor Mahmud Abbas Daaya, Parvez Attar, Shubham Ramdas Bhise, Akshay Chandrakant Ghige, Datta Ganesh Yadav, Zuber Aziz Mulani and were residents of Yawat village. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, the officer said.