Strictly follow ban on manual scavenging: NCSK's Dr PP Vava in Pune

Dr PP Vava, a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, visited Pune to discuss the issues faced by sanitation workers in the city. The meeting was held with officials, including Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The focus of the discussion was on the challenges and problems that sanitation workers face, and Dr Vava directed officials to ensure that the ban on manual scavenging is strictly followed.

He also inspected the government residential school for the children of sanitation workers in Yerwada, including the classrooms, and urged for the implementation of relevant laws to improve the living conditions of sanitation workers. The NCSK was constituted in 1994 as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament.