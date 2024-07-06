 'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign Should Be Implemented Effectively: Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign Should Be Implemented Effectively: Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal

'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign Should Be Implemented Effectively: Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal

The campaign will run for a total of eight weeks, with different activities conducted at the village level each week

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: CEO Mittal Reviews SVEEP Work Of 15 Constituencies In District |

A special campaign called 'Stop Diarrhoea' is being implemented from July 1 to August 31 to prevent the spread of diarrhoea in Nashik district. Ashima Mittal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, has directed all gram panchayats in the district to effectively implement various activities to maintain water and sanitation sustainability in their villages.

The CEO instructed all relevant departments to carry out all village-level activities under this campaign to prevent an increase in the disease during the rainy season. Present at the meeting were District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Pratap Pawar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, along with Taluka Health Officers, Child Development Project Officers, and staff from the District Water and Sanitation Department.

Read Also
PUNE VIRAL: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Offers Free Rides To Blind, Pregnant Women, Wins Hearts Online
article-image

Gram Panchayats and other government agencies, along with all departments, are participating in this campaign, which has been planned on a week-by-week basis to implement the activities specified by the government. The campaign will run for a total of eight weeks, with different activities conducted at the village level each week. The campaign involves the Water and Sanitation Department, Women and Child Development Department, Health Department, Gram Panchayat Department, and Education Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide With 3 Daughters By Jumping Into Well

Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide With 3 Daughters By Jumping Into Well

Nashik Civic Body Faces Tight Deadline: 3 Months Left For Development Works Before Assembly Polls

Nashik Civic Body Faces Tight Deadline: 3 Months Left For Development Works Before Assembly Polls

'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign Should Be Implemented Effectively: Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal

'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign Should Be Implemented Effectively: Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal

Nashik Briefs: Yeola Panchayat Committee Officer Held By ACB; 18-Year-Old Hacked To Death In Sleep

Nashik Briefs: Yeola Panchayat Committee Officer Held By ACB; 18-Year-Old Hacked To Death In Sleep

Pune Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For Pune, Yellow For Mumbai

Pune Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For Pune, Yellow For Mumbai