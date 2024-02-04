Staff Shortage Impacts Boiler Inspection In Nashik Division |

The proliferation of boilers across various industries in the Nashik Division has seen a significant surge, but the Directorate of Steam Boiler is grappling with a severe shortage of staff to conduct essential inspections.

Despite encountering challenges, this year has witnessed 41 new boiler entries, particularly notable in Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik districts. However, persistent concerns revolve around the insufficient number of officers and staff in the Boiler Department. With a solitary office serving all four districts, the department faces logistical hurdles in maintaining records and conducting inspections.

SL Kumbhalwar, Joint Director of the Directorate, emphasised, "Registration with the Boiler Department is mandatory as per the notification under the Boiler Act of 1923 and 2007. Strict action will be taken if boilers are found to be running without a license or if complaints are received."

A revelation highlights that a total of 518 boilers are registered in the industrial estates across the Nashik Division, with the 500 MW Thermal Power Project at Bhusawal boasting the largest boiler—a significant installation in the region.

However, concerns arise due to the lack of inspections in these industrial estates over several years, leaving the department uninformed about activities and conditions within many companies. This lapse in oversight could potentially hold the government system accountable in case of mishaps or accidents.

Boiler registration

Under the Boiler Act of 1923 and 2007, companies utilising boilers are obligated to register with the Boiler Department and undergo inspections every six months. Strict action will be taken against companies operating boilers without proper permission.

Boilers play a pivotal role in various industries, encompassing textile, power, chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and sugar sectors.

In the past, companies commonly used furnace oil as fuel in boilers, but its ban by the Green Arbiter, owing to environmental concerns, has led to a shift in practices by companies utilising boilers.