Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)

In a collaborative effort between the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Udayan Shalini Program, a seed-ball making workshop was organized on Thursday, engaging 65 enthusiastic students. The workshop aimed to impart knowledge and practical skills to the participants in creating seed balls using seeds from various indigenous trees such as mango, jackfruit, jamun, and tamarind.

The event witnessed the presence of Park Superintendent Gosavi, who provided insightful answers to the students' queries related to seed ball making and environmental conservation. The workshop proved to be a valuable platform for the students to learn about the significance of preserving indigenous tree species and their role in maintaining ecological balance.

Seed balls, also known as earth balls or seed bombs, are a simple and effective technique used for reforestation and ecological restoration. They consist of a mixture of clay, compost, and seeds, formed into small balls. These seed balls can be dispersed in areas lacking vegetation or degraded ecosystems, providing a chance for the seeds to germinate and grow into new trees.