 Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)

Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)

Seed balls, also known as earth balls or seed bombs, are a simple and effective technique used for reforestation and ecological restoration. They consist of a mixture of clay, compost, and seeds, formed into small balls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS) |

In a collaborative effort between the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Udayan Shalini Program, a seed-ball making workshop was organized on Thursday, engaging 65 enthusiastic students. The workshop aimed to impart knowledge and practical skills to the participants in creating seed balls using seeds from various indigenous trees such as mango, jackfruit, jamun, and tamarind.

The event witnessed the presence of Park Superintendent Gosavi, who provided insightful answers to the students' queries related to seed ball making and environmental conservation. The workshop proved to be a valuable platform for the students to learn about the significance of preserving indigenous tree species and their role in maintaining ecological balance.

Read Also
Ghashiram Kotwal returns to Pune theatre for a charitable cause
article-image

Seed balls, also known as earth balls or seed bombs, are a simple and effective technique used for reforestation and ecological restoration. They consist of a mixture of clay, compost, and seeds, formed into small balls. These seed balls can be dispersed in areas lacking vegetation or degraded ecosystems, providing a chance for the seeds to germinate and grow into new trees.

Read Also
Pune: inDrive to expand ride-hailing services to city, offering an alternative to existing apps
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ABVP National Executive Council meeting inaugurated in Pune

ABVP National Executive Council meeting inaugurated in Pune

Pune: 6 held in IPL betting racket bust in Kharadi

Pune: 6 held in IPL betting racket bust in Kharadi

Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)

Sprouting Hope: Seed-ball-making workshop held by PCMC (PHOTOS)

Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

Pune: Ashadhi Wari review meet held, authorities directed to prioritize devotees' health and comfort

Pune: Ashadhi Wari review meet held, authorities directed to prioritize devotees' health and comfort