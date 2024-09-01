 Southern Command Gold Cup Held In Pune: Inquilab Wins Amidst Strong Competition
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Southern Command Gold Cup Held In Pune: Inquilab Wins Amidst Strong Competition | Sourced

The Southern Command Gold Cup, an iconic horse racing event, was conducted by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Army Commander, Southern Command, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The race was fiercely contested, with Inquilab, ridden by jockey Akshay Kumar and trained by Imtiaz Sait, emerging victorious. The Army Commander presented the cup to the winners and complimented the RWITC for the meticulous conduct of the event.

The Southern Command Gold Cup boasts a rich history, with its inaugural race dating back to September 4, 1948. The landmark event set the stage for what would become a cornerstone of Indian racing history. Initially open to horses in Class II and III (categories as per racing standards), the race covered a challenging one and a half miles. Over the years, the stature of the race has grown, achieving listed status in 1986 and earning a Grade 3 distinction in 1999, solidifying its place as a prestigious event in the Indian Racing Calendar.

The Southern Command Gold Cup remains not only a highlight of the racing calendar but also a symbol of the strong ties between the Indian Army and the RWITC. It continues to inspire future generations of turf aficionados and enthusiasts.

