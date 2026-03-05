Six Seats, 500 Claimants: BJP Race For Nominated Corporator Posts In Nashik | Representative Image

Nashik: After the election to the Standing Committee, attention has now shifted to the selection of nominated corporators in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. As many as 500 aspirants have staked their claim for the nominated corporator posts from the BJP, and party office registers are reportedly filled with their names. Party office-bearers, defeated candidates, and activists working in social organisations have also entered the race.



A total of ten nominated members will be selected in the municipal corporation, out of which six seats are likely to go to the BJP. Although there are expectations that experts and knowledgeable individuals from different fields should get an opportunity for these posts, in practice political workers often receive the chance.



Experience of working with social organisations is considered an important criterion for the nominated corporator post. Hence, many aspirants have submitted documents highlighting their experience through Ganesh mandals or social organisations. To strengthen their claims, applicants have also completed three years of audit reports and other required documents while submitting their applications.