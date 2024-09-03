 Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Introduces Traditional Abhishek Rituals for Devotees
Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Introduces Traditional Abhishek Rituals for Devotees

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
The country’s first Ganpati mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, will begin offering traditional Abhishek rituals during the upcoming Ganpati Festival. Devotees can participate in the service by making a voluntary donation. Registration for the service has already begun.

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust's Celebration Chief and Trustee, Punit Balan, announced this on Tuesday, September 3.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Festival has been celebrated for the past 133 years, and the Trust has launched various social initiatives on this occasion. However, until now, the traditional Abhishek service was not available. Devotees have been requesting it for the past 2-3 years. Respecting this demand, the Trust has decided to start the service, said Punit Balan.

Devotees can participate in the Abhishek rituals from 6 am to 11 am during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. Prior registration is required to take part in the service. Devotees can register by dialing 9112221892 or by visiting the website at http://bit.ly/abhisheksbtrgt.

article-image

Offline registration

Those who are unable to register online can visit the mandap in person to register. They will be able to participate in the Abhishek according to the available slots. It should be noted that no mandatory fee has been set for this purpose. Devotees can voluntarily decide the amount of their donation to avail themselves of the rituals. They only need to bring ‘Panchamrut’ and ‘Pedha Prasad’ to participate in the Abhishek. The Trust has appealed to devotees to contact the provided mobile number or visit the website to register their names.

"Devotees have been insisting on starting the Abhishek service at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati. Therefore, the Trust decided to launch it. Devotees can avail themselves of the service by making a voluntary donation," said Punit Balan, Celebration Chief and Trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.

