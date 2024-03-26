 SHOCKING! Farmer Sets Wife, Two Daughters On Fire In Ahmednagar
The farmer, identified as Sunil Landge (45), has been arrested on charges of murder

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a farmer allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters by setting them on fire at their house on Monday.

The farmer, identified as Sunil Landge (45), has been arrested on charges of murder. The police have identified his deceased wife as Leela Landge (36) and their two daughters, Sakshi (14) and Khushi (13).

According to the police, Sunil suspected his wife of having an affair and had been frequently harassing and quarrelling with her. Around 9:30am on Monday, he locked his wife and children in their house, poured petrol on it, and set it on fire. Soon, the entire house was engulfed in flames. Despite their cries for help, residents were unable to rescue them, and all three suffered severe burns, resulting in their tragic demise.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team promptly reached the spot for investigation. Sunil was found sitting under a tree near his house when they arrived.

Reportedly, Sunil and Leela had five children, three of whom were not present at home during the incident as they had gone to a family member’s place.

