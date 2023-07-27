 Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly Stole
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly Stole

Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly Stole

A complaint has been lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station by a 36-year-old resident of Santosh Nagar, Katraj, whose son was the victim of this heinous act.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly Stole | Pexel

A shocking incident of child abuse came to light in Katraj when a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and subjected to a horrifying ordeal after being accused of stealing a pigeon. The distressing incident occurred behind a temple in Katraj on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

A complaint has been lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station by a 36-year-old resident of Santosh Nagar, Katraj, whose son was the victim of this heinous act. As per the complaint (FIR no. 490/23), a gang of four individuals kidnapped the boy and took him behind the temple, where they proceeded to force him to eat the excreta of the pigeon they claimed he had stolen.

The accused individuals allegedly arrived at Santosh Nagar armed with sharp weapons, threatening anyone who dared to intervene. The terrified boy was assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened with dire consequences if he were to reveal their identity to the police. They then took him to Sai Apartment in Katraj, where they coerced him into consuming the pigeon's excreta. Before releasing him near a temple, they further warned him against reporting the incident to the authorities.

Read Also
Pune News: Nightmare For Motorists As Potholes Plague City Roads During Monsoon
article-image

Upon being released, the boy immediately informed his father about the harrowing ordeal he had endured. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the four culprits at the police station.

API Varsha Tawde is assigned to investigate the case, and the police are actively pursuing leads to bring the perpetrators to justice. 

Read Also
Pune News: Six Booked For Abetting Yerwada Yerwada Jail Employee's Suicide In February
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly...

Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly...

Maharashtra ISIS Module Case: NIA Nabs 1 Suspect, Total Arrests Go Up To 5

Maharashtra ISIS Module Case: NIA Nabs 1 Suspect, Total Arrests Go Up To 5

Pune News: Nightmare For Motorists As Potholes Plague City Roads During Monsoon

Pune News: Nightmare For Motorists As Potholes Plague City Roads During Monsoon

ATS Makes Significant Breakthrough; Third Accused Arrested For Providing Shelter To Pune Terror...

ATS Makes Significant Breakthrough; Third Accused Arrested For Providing Shelter To Pune Terror...

Pune News: ATS Report On 2 Terror Suspects Reveals Bomb Tests In Jungles

Pune News: ATS Report On 2 Terror Suspects Reveals Bomb Tests In Jungles