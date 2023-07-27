Shocking Child Abuse In Katraj: 12-Year-Old Kidnapped, Forced To Eat Excreta Of Pigeon He Allegedly Stole | Pexel

A shocking incident of child abuse came to light in Katraj when a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and subjected to a horrifying ordeal after being accused of stealing a pigeon. The distressing incident occurred behind a temple in Katraj on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.



A complaint has been lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station by a 36-year-old resident of Santosh Nagar, Katraj, whose son was the victim of this heinous act. As per the complaint (FIR no. 490/23), a gang of four individuals kidnapped the boy and took him behind the temple, where they proceeded to force him to eat the excreta of the pigeon they claimed he had stolen.



The accused individuals allegedly arrived at Santosh Nagar armed with sharp weapons, threatening anyone who dared to intervene. The terrified boy was assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened with dire consequences if he were to reveal their identity to the police. They then took him to Sai Apartment in Katraj, where they coerced him into consuming the pigeon's excreta. Before releasing him near a temple, they further warned him against reporting the incident to the authorities.

Upon being released, the boy immediately informed his father about the harrowing ordeal he had endured. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the four culprits at the police station.



API Varsha Tawde is assigned to investigate the case, and the police are actively pursuing leads to bring the perpetrators to justice.