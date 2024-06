Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 3PM Update: NCP(SP)'s Amol Kolhe Leads By 57,012 Votes Over NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao | File Photos

Shirur is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in western Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, NCP (SP) candidate Amol Kolhe is leading by 57,012 votes over NCP nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao as per the 3pm update. Currently, Kolhe has 3,48,475 votes while Adhalrao has 2,91,463.

(This is a breaking copy)