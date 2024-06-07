Shinde and Thackeray Factions Face Off During Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Election Nomination

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left and Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Although the Lok Sabha elections have concluded, the campaign for the Nashik Division Teachers Constituency election has already sparked clashes. On the last day of filing nomination papers, tensions flared between the Shinde and Thackeray factions at the Revenue Commissioner's office in Nashik. Supporters from both sides faced off, shouting slogans at each other, leading to a brief period of confusion. The timely intervention by the police prevented a major incident.

Read Also Nashik: Rajabhau Waje Pledges Development After Landslide Victory

Recently, Rajabhau Waje of the Thackeray faction emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, a defeat that has evidently affected the Mahayuti workers. On the nomination day for the Nashik Division Teachers Constituency, Sandeep Gulve filed his nomination on behalf of the Thackeray group. Subsequently, Kishore Darade of the Shinde group filed his nomination, triggering a slogan war as both factions confronted each other.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Bari and Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke's prompt action averted a significant controversy. Present at the scene were Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, former MP Hemant Godse, Vijay Karanjkar. Notably, the current MP Rajabhau Waje, District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar, and Vilas Shinde had just exited the Revenue Commissioner's office before the conflict escalated.