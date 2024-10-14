Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management Consultant Invited |

An International Convention Centre (ICC) will be established on 50 acres of land in Shendra Auric City and the announcement for it was made around two years back. The industrialists had been demanding that the plan should be implemented immediately and the centre should be established soon.

Against this backdrop, the Auric administration has taken the initiative and the tenders to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) were invited on Saturday.

The local industrialists had been demanding the ICC at the Auric City in the Shendra Industrial belt for the past five to six years. The announcement in this regard was made two years back. Industries Minister Uday Samant, during a function, announced giving 50 acres of land to the ICC in Shendra last year. However, the then managing director of the Auric City, Suresh Kankani, had made a presentation of a five-star hotel on the allotted land instead of ICC. The industrialists had objected to this. He then assured them that a new model would be prepared and it would be presented soon. However, Kankani was transferred soon after this.

The new managing director, PD Malikner, has taken the matter of ICC seriously and a tender to appoint a PMC was released on Saturday.