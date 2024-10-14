 Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management Consultant Invited
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management Consultant Invited

Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management Consultant Invited

Against this backdrop, the Auric administration has taken the initiative and the tenders to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) were invited on Saturday.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management Consultant Invited |

An International Convention Centre (ICC) will be established on 50 acres of land in Shendra Auric City and the announcement for it was made around two years back. The industrialists had been demanding that the plan should be implemented immediately and the centre should be established soon.

Against this backdrop, the Auric administration has taken the initiative and the tenders to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) were invited on Saturday.

Read Also
Auranagabad: Drunken Youths Wield Swords, Threaten Public at CIDCO Bus Stop
article-image

The local industrialists had been demanding the ICC at the Auric City in the Shendra Industrial belt for the past five to six years. The announcement in this regard was made two years back. Industries Minister Uday Samant, during a function, announced giving 50 acres of land to the ICC in Shendra last year. However, the then managing director of the Auric City, Suresh Kankani, had made a presentation of a five-star hotel on the allotted land instead of ICC. The industrialists had objected to this. He then assured them that a new model would be prepared and it would be presented soon. However, Kankani was transferred soon after this.

The new managing director, PD Malikner, has taken the matter of ICC seriously and a tender to appoint a PMC was released on Saturday. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad Honors Ratan Tata with Musical Tribute and Condolence Meeting

Aurangabad Honors Ratan Tata with Musical Tribute and Condolence Meeting

Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management...

Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management...

Jalna: As Mother Went to Collect Aid Under a Scheme, Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Dumped on Street

Jalna: As Mother Went to Collect Aid Under a Scheme, Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Dumped on Street

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Arrest Second Accused From Prayagraj In Uttar Pradesh; One...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Arrest Second Accused From Prayagraj In Uttar Pradesh; One...