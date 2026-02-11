 Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged From Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic In Next 2 Days
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged From Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic In Next 2 Days

Sharad Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Monday. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar will be discharged from the hospital in the next two days, Dr Simon Grant, Physician and Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said on Wednesday.

"Sharad Pawar is stable and improving steadily. His vital parameters remain within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and reassuring. The chest congestion observed at the time of admission is responding very well to treatment, and recovery is progressing smoothly. The condition is attributed to physical stress and fatigue, particularly due to his recent extensive travel and frequent public interactions," Dr Grant said.

"Pawar continues to show consistent improvement under medical supervision. Based on his current progress, the medical team is planning for his discharge in the next two days, subject to continued recovery," he added.

Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Monday. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader has had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past 10–12 days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic," he added.

