Sharad Pawar Group Claims Three Seats in Nashik | ANI Photo

Along with the existing six seats in the district, the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar Party has claimed the Nashik Central, West, and East seats, as well as the Chandwad seat. The party's district president, Kondaji Awad, stated that the party is insisting on these seats, and the seniors will be informed about this.

In connection with the Assembly elections, the NCP (SP) Party clarified its position during a press conference on Wednesday. The party has claimed all the existing six seats in the upcoming elections and is insisting on all three seats in Nashik city and the Chandwad constituency. There is a push for the party to secure more seats, but they accept the decision that Mahavikas Aghadi will take.

Aspirants for seats are as follows

Aspirants for all three seats in the city have been screened by the NCP Pawar group. City President Gajanan Shelar is interested in Nashik Central. Former MLAs Nitin Bhosle, Nana Mahale, Bala Nigal, and Balasaheb Jadhav are contesting for Nashik West, while Jagdish Godse, Sachin Pingle, and Rajaram are interested in Nashik East.

Awad also explained that Uday Sangle, who is interested in contesting the elections in Mahavikas Aghadi, is said to be entering the election fray from the Sharad Pawar Group. Awad mentioned that Sangle has every right to contest the elections, but he is not an official member of the NCP. Therefore, he should first be authorized by the party. "We will welcome him," he said.

State President Jayant Patil mentioned that the seats have been tested, and interviews with potential candidates have been completed, according to Awad. On this occasion, Ramakrishna Zade, Sanjay Sonawane, Sangeeta Patil, Adv. Tushar Jadhav, Deepak Wagh, Nivritti Kapse, and other officials were present. The party is insisting on all three seats in the city and the Chandwad constituency, with the position of office bearers being that the party should get more seats.