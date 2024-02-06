Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name

Sharad Mohol | PTI Photo

The Pune Police have formally requested Instagram to suspend an account allegedly operated under the name of Munna Polekar, a key suspect in the Sharad Mohol murder case, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday.

DCP Pankaj Zende disclosed that Swati Mohol, the wife of the deceased Sharad Mohol, lodged a complaint reporting receiving threatening comments via Instagram from an account purportedly belonging to Polekar.

The murder of Sharad Mohol occurred on January 5 in the vicinity of his residence in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, perpetrated by three assailants. Subsequently, the investigation was assumed by the crime branch, resulting in the apprehension of 15 suspects associated with the crime.

Providing an update on the progress of the investigation, ACP Sunil Tambe disclosed that the mobile phones of all 15 suspects have been scrutinised. This scrutiny revealed over 16,000 audio clips, with five identified as relevant to the conspiracy to murder Mohol.

Tambe added, "These audio clips contain conversations among the apprehended criminals, clearly outlining the premeditated planning and subsequent execution of Mohol’s murder."

He further indicated the likelihood of additional arrests in connection with the case.