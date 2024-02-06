 Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name

The murder of Sharad Mohol occurred on January 5 in the vicinity of his residence in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, perpetrated by three assailants

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Mohol | PTI Photo

The Pune Police have formally requested Instagram to suspend an account allegedly operated under the name of Munna Polekar, a key suspect in the Sharad Mohol murder case, as confirmed by an official on Tuesday.

DCP Pankaj Zende disclosed that Swati Mohol, the wife of the deceased Sharad Mohol, lodged a complaint reporting receiving threatening comments via Instagram from an account purportedly belonging to Polekar.

Read Also
Centre Under Fire As Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray Question Delay In Inauguration Of Pune...
article-image

The murder of Sharad Mohol occurred on January 5 in the vicinity of his residence in the Sutardara area of Kothrud, perpetrated by three assailants. Subsequently, the investigation was assumed by the crime branch, resulting in the apprehension of 15 suspects associated with the crime.

Providing an update on the progress of the investigation, ACP Sunil Tambe disclosed that the mobile phones of all 15 suspects have been scrutinised. This scrutiny revealed over 16,000 audio clips, with five identified as relevant to the conspiracy to murder Mohol.

Read Also
Shocking! EVM Machine Stolen From Saswad In Pune; CCTV Footage Emerges
article-image

Tambe added, "These audio clips contain conversations among the apprehended criminals, clearly outlining the premeditated planning and subsequent execution of Mohol’s murder."

He further indicated the likelihood of additional arrests in connection with the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks On 11th Floor Of Residential Building Near Delhi Public School In Pune's...

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks On 11th Floor Of Residential Building Near Delhi Public School In Pune's...

Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal

Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crack Down On Instagram Account Under Munna Polekar's Name

Who Is Chandrakant Pulkundwar? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Divisional Commissioner

Who Is Chandrakant Pulkundwar? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Divisional Commissioner

Centre Under Fire As Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray Question Delay In Inauguration Of Pune...

Centre Under Fire As Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray Question Delay In Inauguration Of Pune...