Sexual Abuse Of Class 4 Girls At Sangli School Hostel Leads To Teacher's Arrest

Representational Image |

A school-teacher was arrested on Monday (September 9) in Sangli District after he sexually abused three girls studying in fourth standard. The teacher has also been suspended from his post by Sangli Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Trupti Dhodmise.

The incident took place in a boarding school in Kavathe Mahankal taluka in Sangli District. The teacher alleged made lewd gestures at the minor girls. The parents, after knowing about the incident from their daughters, went to school and roughed up the man. They then approached the police to file a complaint following which the teacher was arrested. Local media has reported that a case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and other relevant sections.

Several cases of molestation and sexual assaults from Maharashtra are hitting the headlines especially after incident of sexual abuse in Badlapur in Thane District. Two girls from a nursery section of a reputed school were allegedly molested by a sweeper in the school in the month of August. The molestation led to a public outcry with locals staging a rail-roko repeatedly for several days.

The case even stirred the politics in the state with leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding resignation from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Another case of sexual abuse of minor girls emerged just weeks after Badlapur case.

Pramod Manohar Sardar (47) a teacher working in a government-run school was arrested after he allegedly harassed several girl students by showing them obscene videos. The school is located in Akola District.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed with the police, six girls had complained that Sardar was showing them obscene videos for several months.

The girls called Child Welfare Committee and complained about the teacher. The officials from the committee visited the school and a complaint was filed after the officials did in the initial investigation.