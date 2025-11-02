Seven-Day Training for Newly Appointed Teachers Concludes In Maharashtra's Nanded | Sourced

Nanded: The seven-day training programme for newly appointed teachers across Maharashtra, organised by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), Pune, concluded on Friday. The training was conducted for teachers appointed through the Pavitra Portal across all Zilla Parishad and government-aided schools.

Jointly organised by MSCERT, Pune, and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), the programme began on Oct 25 with sessions held in every district. In Nanded, the training took place at Oxford The Global School, where around 300 teachers were divided into six groups. The sessions were conducted daily from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Over seven days, trainers conducted sessions on creating a positive educational environment, innovative teaching techniques, assessment methods, the National Education Policy 2020, social and emotional learning, the NIPUN Bharat Mission, classroom management, and disaster preparedness.

Though some teachers’ organisations had requested postponement due to the Diwali vacation, the training proceeded as scheduled.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of MSCERT Director Rahul Rekhawar and DIET principals from each district, aiming to strengthen the professional readiness of newly recruited teachers across the state.