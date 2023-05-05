 Scandal rocks Pune's upscale housing society: Executives accused of embezzling over ₹33 lakh for personal gain
The complaint alleges that during the period between 2014-15 and 2018-19, the accused officials misused INR 33,22,387 of the society's funds for personal financial gain.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
A housing society in Kothrud area of Pune has become embroiled in a major embezzlement scandal, with former officials accused of misusing funds for their own personal gain.

The Kothrud Police Station recently received a complaint against three executives of the Vanaj Cooperative Housing Society and two auditors. Nestled in the upscale neighbourhood of Paud Road in Pune, Vanaz is a cooperative housing society owned and operated by its members, duly registered with the government.

It is alleged that the officials misused over INR 33 lakh for personal financial gain between 2014 and 2019, with auditors accused of aiding their actions.

A complaint has been filed by auditor Pratibha Surendra Ghodke with the Kothrud Police Station in Pune against five people, including former chairman Deepak Chavan, former secretary Nitin Survey, former treasurer Prakash Solkar, auditor MR Salgar, and auditor Dhanashree Ratnalikar.

The accused were all associated with the Vanaj Cooperative Housing Society in Kothrud.

The complaint alleges that during the period between 2014-15 and 2018-19, the accused officials misused INR 33,22,387 of the society's funds for personal financial gain. Despite their audit reports, auditors Salgar and Ratnalikar are accused of not accurately representing the financial situation and wrongdoing of the officials in their reports and aiding them in their embezzlement. The Kothrud Police officials are currently investigating the case under IPC section 420.

