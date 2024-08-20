 Savarkar Defamation Case: Pune Court Defers Hearing To October 4
Satyaki Savarkar filed a complaint in the court last April, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making false claims about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in a speech before the Indian Diaspora in London

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

A magisterial court in Pune has deferred till October 4 the hearing of a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making defamatory statements against the Hindutva ideologue during his visit to the United Kingdom on March 5, 2023.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Akshi Jain had passed an order on May 30, 2024, directing summons to be issued to Gandhi to secure his presence before the court on August 19. However, as per Asim Sarode, the advocate representing Gandhi, his client has not yet received the summons from the Pune court and hence, he did not appear before the court on Monday. "The matter is likely to be transferred to another court. Next hearing is on October 4," added Sarode.

Satyaki Savarkar filed a complaint in the court last April, accusing the Congress leader of making false claims about the late revolutionary in a speech before the Indian Diaspora in London.

Gandhi claimed in his speech that Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six of his friends once beat up a Muslim man and he (Savarkar) felt happy, the complaint alleged.

No such incident had ever taken place, and Savarkar never wrote any such thing anywhere, it said, terming Gandhi's allegation as fictitious, false, and malicious.

Savarkar Defamation Case: Pune Court Defers Hearing To October 4

