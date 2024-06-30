Satisfactory Rainfall in Beed District Eases Dependence on Water Tankers; Heavy Rainfall Awaited | Representative photo

The Beed district has received satisfactory rain since the beginning of June. As a result, the villagers had been relieved of the water supply done by the administration through the tankers to the villages having acute water scarcity.

On June 7, water was supplied in the Beed district through 467 tankers which was reduced to 277 tankers on June 27, according to the administrative report. Due to the satisfactory rainfall in June, the water supply through tankers was discontinued stage by stage and 199 tankers were reduced from the fleet. Still, the wait for heavy rainfall continues. The rivers, dams, lakes and other water sources will be filled after the heavy rainfall and all the tankers will be discontinued, the administrative officers said.

It has been accustomed so far that the Beed district does not receive good rainfall in June. The farmers sow the seeds in the farms on whatever water is available to them. However, the district received satisfactory rainfall since the end of May and in the entire June. Good rainfall has been recorded in Ashti, Kada, Shirur Kasar and Dharur areas in the district.

Although satisfactory rain has been received in the district, the water sources have not been filled yet. Even today water is supplied to 133 villages through 133 tankers in Beed taluka. In all, 7 talukas in the district are getting water through tankers but no tanker is being operated in Ambajogai, Kej and Majalgaon talukas.