Satara: Youth's Body Found 10 Days After Drowning In Kelavali Waterfall | Representative Photo

Rushikesh Kamble, a 22-year-old youth from Karad taluka in Satara district, drowned at the Kelavali Waterfall on June 30. His body was recovered more than 10 days later by Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Trekkers with the help of local police on Thursday around 1pm.

According to the information received, Kamble's body was spotted by some locals being carried along by the water at some distance from the waterfall. They immediately informed the Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Trekkers and the police. After reaching the spot, they retrieved the body. The body was then taken to the Government District Hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem, it was handed over to his relatives and he was cremated in the evening.

Kamble and his friends had visited the waterfall on a monsoon trip on June 30. Unable to resist the urge to swim, he entered the water but tragically drowned and was swept away. Following this tragic incident, the Kelavali Waterfall has been closed to tourists. The decision was made by local villagers and the Satara Rural Police as a precaution to prevent similar incidents during the monsoon season. Villagers noted that it becomes increasingly difficult to control tourists, who sometimes enter the water intoxicated. Police have also been stationed to keep tourists away from the waterfall.