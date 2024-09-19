 Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery

Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery

The court has ordered his police custody for three days. Police Sub-Inspector Patang Patil is leading the investigation.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery | Representative Image

A man from a village in Wai Tehsil has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl multiple times, who is his relative, against her will since May 2023. He was presented in the Wai court, which has remanded him to police custody for three days.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Sunil Shivthare from Kalambe village in Wai Taluka. Shivthare is accused of forcing physical relations with the minor on multiple occasions, resulting in her becoming pregnant.

Read Also
Pune Crime: 13 Arrested For Murdering Man With Iron Rod Over Minor Altercation In Haveli
article-image

The 16-year-old victim gave birth to a baby on September 14. Despite knowing her age, Akshay Shivthare allegedly forced himself on her five to six times since May 2023.

Bhuij Police Station API Ramesh Garje formed a police team, and Shivthare was arrested and produced in the Wai court. The court has ordered his police custody for three days. Police Sub-Inspector Patang Patil is leading the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: 4 Contractual Labourers Killed After Warehouse Ceiling Collapses On Them In Howrah
West Bengal: 4 Contractual Labourers Killed After Warehouse Ceiling Collapses On Them In Howrah
'Saving ₹600 Per Day...': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Small Habits Sparks Debate Over Practicality; Netizens React
'Saving ₹600 Per Day...': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Small Habits Sparks Debate Over Practicality; Netizens React
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Goa In Sexual Assault Case By Ex-Colleague
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Goa In Sexual Assault Case By Ex-Colleague
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Under Observation At Delhi's Apollo Hospital, Doing Fine: Sources
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Under Observation At Delhi's Apollo Hospital, Doing Fine: Sources

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery

Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery

₹167 Crore GST Scam: Pune DGGI Secures Custody of Mastermind

₹167 Crore GST Scam: Pune DGGI Secures Custody of Mastermind

Pune: Here's What EY Has to Say About Death of 26-Year-Old CA Due to Workload

Pune: Here's What EY Has to Say About Death of 26-Year-Old CA Due to Workload

'She Died Because Of Women's Voting Rights': Toxic Remarks From Deceased 26-Year-Old EY CA's...

'She Died Because Of Women's Voting Rights': Toxic Remarks From Deceased 26-Year-Old EY CA's...

Nashik Shocker! Parents Allegedly Murder Daughter Before Taking Their Own Lives

Nashik Shocker! Parents Allegedly Murder Daughter Before Taking Their Own Lives