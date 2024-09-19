Satara: Youth Arrested for Rape and Impregnation of Minor Relative; Held After Delivery | Representative Image

A man from a village in Wai Tehsil has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl multiple times, who is his relative, against her will since May 2023. He was presented in the Wai court, which has remanded him to police custody for three days.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Sunil Shivthare from Kalambe village in Wai Taluka. Shivthare is accused of forcing physical relations with the minor on multiple occasions, resulting in her becoming pregnant.

The 16-year-old victim gave birth to a baby on September 14. Despite knowing her age, Akshay Shivthare allegedly forced himself on her five to six times since May 2023.

Bhuij Police Station API Ramesh Garje formed a police team, and Shivthare was arrested and produced in the Wai court. The court has ordered his police custody for three days. Police Sub-Inspector Patang Patil is leading the investigation.