Satara: Teacher Loses Control, Collides with Two-Wheeler, Couple Seriously Injured; 22-Year-Old Swept Away by Floodwaters in Patan And More |

An unfortunate incident similar to the recent Porsche case in Pune has occurred in Satara. The female driver of an Ertiga car, speeding along the Satara to Parli road, lost control and collided with a two-wheeler, seriously injuring the riders. The victims, Avinash Vikas Chavan (30) and his wife Ashwini Chavan (27) from Ambwade Khurd, Dist. Satara, were rushed to the district government hospital, where their conditions are reported as critical.

Pushpa More (50), a school teacher from Manewadi in Parli, was driving her Ertiga towards Satara after school on Saturday evening. At the same time, Avinash and Ashwini Chavan were traveling to Ambwade Khurd village on their two-wheeler. Pushpa lost control of her car and struck the Chavans' bike. The collision was so severe that both riders were thrown from their vehicle. Ashwini lost consciousness due to a head injury, and Avinash sustained serious injuries.

Villagers alerted police

Hearing the loud crash, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and alerted the Satara Rural Police. The police arrived promptly and took Ashwini and Avinash to the district government hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Avinash and Ashwini had purchased their two-wheeler just four days prior to the accident. They had not anticipated that their new vehicle would be involved in such a severe collision. On Saturday, while returning from a visit to the hospital in Satara, their bike was struck by the Ertiga, resulting in serious injuries and significant damage to their new vehicle.

22-Year-Old Swept Away by Floodwaters in Patan

Amidst the heavy rain, 22-year-old Ashok Dhondiba Misal from Palasari village in Patan taluka was swept away by floodwaters while returning home with cattle on Saturday evening. Despite an extensive search effort over the weekend, his body remains missing.

On Saturday, as Ashok was heading home, his cattle escaped the floodwaters, but he did not return. Villagers and relatives searched late into the night but stopped later. The search resumed on Sunday with police, village officials, and health workers. They initially found Ashok's body floating in a stream near Padmavati Temple, but strong currents and continuing heavy rain caused the body to be washed away before it could be recovered.

The river flows into the Koyna Dam, raising concerns that the body may have entered the reservoir. Severe rain and strong currents have further complicated the search. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Satara continued the search on Monday morning.

Patan Tehsildar Anant Gurav confirmed the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions and strong stream flow.

Co-Worker of ₹80 Lakh; Gang Leaders Arrested

A woman working in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation defraunded a co-worker and coerced her into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns. After initially providing returns, the woman defrauded her family of nearly 80 lakh rupees. It is suspected that this gang may have cheated many people across the state. The Khandala police have arrested the leader of the gang, and strict action is being demanded against them.

Complainant Akshay Vaidande (Khandala) has received a refund of 32.5 lakh out of the 79.70 lakh deposited. However, a fraud of 47.19 lakh was committed by Bhimsen Sunil Bhalerao (Sambhajinagar), his accomplice Sadhana Vahule (Panvel, Dist. Raigad), Vaishali Maske (Panchshilnagar, Tilaknagar, Chembur, Mumbai), Mayur Vihavaye (Bodhi Enterprises), Rahul Palve, Chitrasen Sunil Bhalerao, and Neha Bhimsen Bhalerao (Sambhajinagar), who have all been named in the complaint filed at Khandala Police Station.

The Khandala police are investigating the matter, with all suspected accused being located in Mumbai, Manmad, and Sambhajinagar. Bhimsen Bhalerao, Chitrasen Bhalerao, Mayur Vyavaye Jain, and Rahul Palve have been remanded in police custody for three days by the court. The police have also released others after issuing notices.

It is suspected that this gang has defrauded many depositors across the state, leading to calls for a thorough investigation and strict action against them.

Men Arrested for Defrauding Youths of ₹6.05 Lakh

Three youths were defrauded by two individuals from Charegaon (Karad) who promised to secure them jobs in the health department of Satara Zila Parishad. The police arrested the suspects as soon as a case was registered against them. The accused are Akash Sambhaji Koli (30) and Amit Ashok Mane (33), both residents of Charegaon, Karad.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Maske, Sachin Mhetre, Police Inspector (Crime) of Satara City Police Station, and other officers investigated the case after receiving information from the complainant. An unidentified person had called the complainant, claiming to be a Class 2 officer in the health department. He offered to provide the exam papers for the health department exam and asked for a payment. The accused collected a total of ₹6.05 in cash from the three youths at the Zila Parishad Office behind the office.

The accused provided the youths with questions purported to be from the exam. Since the exam had multiple-choice questions, they were given four sets of alternative question papers. However, there were actually five sets of alternative papers in the real exam. When the youths questioned the discrepancy, the accused provided vague responses. The person who made the initial call and pretended to be an officer never appeared, and the person who took the money was not an employee of the Zila Parishad office. Following the complaint filed by the victims, the police arrested both suspects. Further investigation is ongoing.