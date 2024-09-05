 Satara: Stray Dog Attacks and Drags Three-Year-Old Child to Field in Karad
Satara: Stray Dog Attacks and Drags Three-Year-Old Child to Field in Karad

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | FPJ

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old child was attacked by a stray dog and dragged to a nearby field for 50 feet during an evening walk with her mother outside their home. The incident occurred in Koparde Haveli, Karad, on Tuesday around 6:30 pm. The child, identified as Avira Swapnil Sargade, is currently undergoing treatment at the cottage hospital in Karad after sustaining serious injuries.

Avira and her mother, Pooja, had stepped outside to play when the dog suddenly attacked the young girl from behind. During the attack, the dog dragged the little girl to the field for about 50 feet. However, her mother, who was with her at the time, screamed and chased the dog away, averting a major disaster. With the help of relatives and neighbors, she rushed Avira to the Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

