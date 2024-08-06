Satara: Sarpanchs Demand Pension Scheme Similar to MPs and MLAs; Maharashtra Pushes for ₹5,000 Monthly Pension |

Becoming an MP or MLA is easier compared to getting elected as a sarpanch in a village. MPs and MLAs enjoy significant pensions and personal comfort facilities, but there is now a growing demand to extend a similar pension scheme to sarpanchs, who are responsible for real village development. The Haryana government has already implemented a remuneration scheme of ₹5,000 per month, and there is a call for Maharashtra to introduce a similar pension of at least ₹5,000 per month.

This organisation of sarpanchs is advocating for a pension scheme modeled after the Laadki Bahin Scheme, by launching the Ladka Sarpanch Yojana. The Sarpanch Parishad, known for its competence, is preparing to issue a statement, organise a march, and stage an agitation to push for this cause.

The Constitution of India grants all rights to the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and Gram Sabha. While Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha representatives enjoy substantial benefits and pensions worth lakhs of rupees, getting elected in a village ward is a challenging task, and sarpanchs dedicated to public service receive no benefits upon stepping down.

"Sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs should receive a pension of at least ₹5,000 per month after leaving office. Additionally, Gram Panchayats with an annual budget of ₹15 lakhs should have the authority to execute their work, and a sarpanch representative should be appointed as an MLA in the legislative council," demands the Sarpanch Parishad's campaign.

State President Jitendra Bhosle, State Women's President Jinat Syed, and Working President Dnyaneshwar Viaal have stated that a formal demand will be submitted to the District Collectors from the Sarpanch Parishad in Pune.