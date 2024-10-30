 Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can Join Forest Division for Bird Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can Join Forest Division for Bird Survey

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can Join Forest Division for Bird Survey

A total of 38 butterfly enthusiasts from across the state participated in the survey under the citizen science initiative of the Sahyadri Wildlife Research Facility (SWRF) of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can Join Forest Division for Bird Survey |

Butterfly Survey 2024 Campaign in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Patan tehsil was conducted between September 20 and October 13, 2024. This area is rich in different types and breeds of butterflies, as well as animals and birds of natural biodiversity.

38 butterfly enthusiasts participated

A total of 38 butterfly enthusiasts from across the state participated in the survey under the citizen science initiative of the Sahyadri Wildlife Research Facility (SWRF) of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.

Read Also
Nature Experience Programme: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve In Satara To Host Night Event On Buddha Purnima,...
article-image

The survey was completed in 75 designated areas of the project, recording a total of 122 butterfly species, including many important and local butterflies.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry

The survey was conducted over four weeks, every Saturday and Sunday, by field staff and participating butterfly lovers in the tiger reserve. Morning and evening surveys were carried out in various habitats, including forests, grassy areas, and both dry and wetland areas.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...
article-image

122 species recorded

A total of 122 species of butterflies were recorded. Many significant and endemic butterflies were also documented, such as the Blue Mormon, Tree-Nymph, Blue Eucalyptus, Southern Blue Bottle, Chrisman Rose, Nawab, Employ, Common Map, Common Branded, and Peacock.

The world's largest Atlas moth was also recorded during this survey, marking it as a highlight of this year's efforts. This butterfly survey was organized under the "Big Butterfly Month," which is held nationwide to raise awareness among students and citizens about the love of butterflies and nature conservation.

Meanwhile, a bird survey is planned for the next few months, with an open invitation for bird lovers to participate spontaneously through the Sahyadri Tiger Project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload

'I Am A Loyal Party Worker': Kunal Tilak Vows To Regain BJP Bastion Despite Not Getting Kasba Peth...

'I Am A Loyal Party Worker': Kunal Tilak Vows To Regain BJP Bastion Despite Not Getting Kasba Peth...