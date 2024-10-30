Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can Join Forest Division for Bird Survey |

Butterfly Survey 2024 Campaign in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Patan tehsil was conducted between September 20 and October 13, 2024. This area is rich in different types and breeds of butterflies, as well as animals and birds of natural biodiversity.

38 butterfly enthusiasts participated

A total of 38 butterfly enthusiasts from across the state participated in the survey under the citizen science initiative of the Sahyadri Wildlife Research Facility (SWRF) of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.

The survey was completed in 75 designated areas of the project, recording a total of 122 butterfly species, including many important and local butterflies.

The survey was conducted over four weeks, every Saturday and Sunday, by field staff and participating butterfly lovers in the tiger reserve. Morning and evening surveys were carried out in various habitats, including forests, grassy areas, and both dry and wetland areas.

122 species recorded

A total of 122 species of butterflies were recorded. Many significant and endemic butterflies were also documented, such as the Blue Mormon, Tree-Nymph, Blue Eucalyptus, Southern Blue Bottle, Chrisman Rose, Nawab, Employ, Common Map, Common Branded, and Peacock.

The world's largest Atlas moth was also recorded during this survey, marking it as a highlight of this year's efforts. This butterfly survey was organized under the "Big Butterfly Month," which is held nationwide to raise awareness among students and citizens about the love of butterflies and nature conservation.

Meanwhile, a bird survey is planned for the next few months, with an open invitation for bird lovers to participate spontaneously through the Sahyadri Tiger Project.