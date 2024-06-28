 Satara Resident Duped Of ₹36 Lakh With Promise Of 'Money Rain'; Coman Arrested
Authorities are now on the lookout for his accomplices

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Satara City Police have arrested a conman from Poladpur in Raigad district for duping a person of ₹36 lakh with the promise of "money rain" through black magic and witchcraft, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the conman has been identified as Pandharinath Ganpati Pawar, also known as Kaka Maharaj. Pawar reportedly gained the victim's trust and claimed he could use black magic and witchcraft to make money "rain from the sky".

To perform this "miracle," Pawar asked the victim for ₹36 lakh. The victim fell for the trap and paid the amount. However, after receiving the money, Pawar started avoiding the victim. Realising he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint at the Satara City Police Station.

Inspector Rajendra Mhaske of Satara City Police Station ordered Pawar's immediate arrest. The police tracked Pawar to Poladpur, where they apprehended him. Authorities are now on the lookout for his accomplices.

