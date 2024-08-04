Satara: One Dead, Six Injured as Scorpio Falls into 300-Foot Valley in Yavateshwar Ghat | Representative Photo

One person died and six others were seriously injured when a Scorpio vehicle fell into a 300-feet deep ravine near Ganesh Khind in Yavateshwar Ghat, Satara, on Thursday around 6pm. The deceased driver, identified as Vishal Sanjay Bhagat (20), died on the spot.

The injured, rescued after a search operation lasting until 2am, include Krishnat Uttam Jadhav (32), Suryakant Shivaji Jagdale (33), Omkar Subhash Bhagat (28), Dinesh Sambhaji Bhagde (35), and Akshay Shivaji Bhagde (29). Seven friends from Chimangaon had traveled by Scorpio car to visit the Kas Lake area on Thursday morning. While returning to Satara around 6pm, the car skidded on the grass near Ganesh Khind in Yavateshwar Ghat and fell into a 300-foot deep valley. Local youths reported the incident to the Satara Rural Police.

The police called the Shivendraraje Rescue Team and Mahabaleshwar Trekkers Group from Satara for assistance. Despite thick fog and darkness in the Ghat and Kaas area, rescue operations continued. After 24 hours of tireless efforts, six injured people and one body were pulled out of the valley. All the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Satara for treatment, and the body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.