Satara Jail Women Inmates Craft Rakhis For Raksha Bandhan; Administration Encourages Public To Buy (PHOTOS) | FPJ Photo

In a heartwarming initiative, women inmates at Satara Jail have crafted attractive rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be sold to the public.

This initiative, aimed at empowering the inmates, was launched under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Pune Division, Swati Sathe. Jail Superintendent Shamkant Shedge has urged the public to support this cause by purchasing the rakhis.

Aparna Sawant, the programme director of Satara, spearheaded the training efforts for the women inmates, with expert guidance from trainers Jaya Kale and Dhanshree Pawar. The inmates successfully created over 200 attractive and intricately designed rakhis during the training sessions.

The training programme, planned by Jail Superintendent Shamkant Shedge, involved the participation of several individuals, including Senior Jail Officer Dyaneshwar Dubey, Rajendra Bhapkar, and female constables Geeta Dabhade, Jayashree Pawar, and Meenakshi Jadhav, among others.

This initiative not only provided valuable skills to the inmates but also offers the public an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause by purchasing these handcrafted rakhis.