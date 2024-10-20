Satara: Father Who Killed Daughter for Rejecting Boys He Found for Arranged Marriage Given Life Imprisonment |

A father who killed his daughter in her sleep for rejecting the boys he found for her in an arranged marriage setup has been awarded life imprisonment and a fine of five thousand rupees in Satara.

The convict has been identified as Shankar Shinde. In 2012, Shinde killed his daughter by striking her on the head with a wooden stick and an iron angle while she was sleeping at his residence in Aundh in Khatav Tehsil on February 19, 2012, between 5:30am and 6:00am.

After the murder, he went to the Aundh Police Station and reported the incident. A case was subsequently registered at the station. The case was investigated by then-SP CR Shirke, who recorded the statements of witnesses. Following a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the District Court at Vaduj.

Taking into account the testimony of the witnesses, documentary evidence, medical evidence, and the arguments of the public prosecutor, the Additional District and Sessions Judge RV Huddar announced the verdict on Friday evening and sentenced the accused to the above sentence.