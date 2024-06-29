Satara: Family Alleges Medical Negligence In 5-Year-Old Boy's Death, Files Police Complaint

Representative Image | Pixabay

After the death of their five-year-old son, the Bansode family in Lonar Khadki village of Satara district has filed a police complaint alleging negligence by the doctors of Vardhaman Hospital in Mhaswad.

According to the information received, Samyak Bansode, the 5-year-old son of Datta Jijaba Bansode, was suffering from high fever and diarrhoea and was taken to the hospital at 10pm on Wednesday. After treating him, the doctors discharged him the same night. However, the fever and diarrhoea did not subside, and he was again taken to the hospital on Thursday at 9am. Within hours, his condition deteriorated, and he died at 2pm on the same day.

As soon as the information spread, Bansode's relatives gathered at the hospital. The deceased boy's father then lodged a complaint against the doctors. Mhaswad police officials are investigating the incident.