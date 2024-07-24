Satara Briefs: Cattle Killed in House Collapse, Anganwadi Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain |

Currently, Patan, Karad, Satara, Wai, Jawali, and Mahabaleshwar talukas in the west of Satara district are experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. The Chaphal area of Patan taluka has been particularly affected. Due to the heavy rains, an old house in Madhliwadi near Chaphal collapsed, burying cattle under mud piles.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Monday. People in the vicinity woke up due to a loud noise, and youths attempted to rescue the buffalo and its calf from under the debris but were unsuccessful. The animals were found dead. Ganpat Khashaba Pawar of Madhliwadi, Patan District in Chaphal Division, had an old house beside a new one he built a few years ago. Pawar lives with his wife and children in the new house, while the old house was used to keep domestic animals and store grains and other household materials.

On Monday around 11pm, Pawar went to the new house after feeding the animals. About half an hour later, a loud noise was heard as part of the old house collapsed onto the new house, trapping the family inside. The villagers tried to remove the debris but couldn't lift the mud pile due to the heavy rains. The buffalo and its calf were buried under the mud and died on the spot. Pawar suffered a significant financial loss from this incident. On Tuesday morning, with the help of a JCB, the villagers were able to remove the dead buffalo and its calf from the site.

Anganwadi Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy rains have been lashing the Panchgani area for the past eight days, with strong winds and downpours causing trees to uproot in many places. In Danvali, Mahabaleshwar Tehsil, the wall of an Anganwadi building collapsed. Fortunately, since it was nighttime, no casualties were reported. For the past eight days, Panchgani city and the surrounding areas have experienced relentless rain.

The heavy downpour on Monday caused the already weakened exterior wall of the Anganwadi building to collapse. Luckily, since it happened at night, a major disaster was averted. Alternative arrangements have been made for the Anganwadi children, and the use of this building has been discontinued for now.

The strong winds and heavy rain at night caused trees to fall in several places, temporarily halting traffic on the main roads and leading to power outages in some areas. Farmers in rural areas had been eagerly awaiting substantial rainfall. With the onset of heavy rains from last night, the farming community is rejoicing. Since this morning, heavy showers have been pouring down in Panchgani city. As a result, many tourists enjoyed getting drenched in the rain, and several parts of Panchgani city experienced waterlogging.