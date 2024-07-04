Satara: 3 Civet Kittens Found In Karad Village Returned To Natural Habitat (PHOTOS)

Satara: 3 Civet Kittens Found In Karad Village Returned To Natural Habitat | Sourced

In Varade village, Karad taluka, Satara district, a civet cat recently gave birth to three kittens in an unexpected location. The mother chose a pillar behind a local hotel, where stage decoration materials had been stored for several days.

On Tuesday evening, as workers were removing the decorations for a programme, they discovered the civet cat with her three kittens inside one of the pillars. Startled by the human presence, the mother civet fled to a nearby field, leaving her offspring behind.

Concerned locals, upon finding the abandoned kittens, promptly informed the forest department. Responding swiftly, a team of forest guards including Sachin Khandagle, Anil Kamble, Mohan Bundalkar, and Nilesh Kamble arrived at the scene. They carefully retrieved the kittens and released them in their natural habitat, hoping to reunite them with their mother.

What are civet cats?

Civets are small, lean, mostly nocturnal mammals native to tropical regions of Asia and Africa. While they bear a general resemblance to cats, civets have distinctive features such as an extended, pointed muzzle, similar to that of an otter or mongoose. These creatures are best known for producing musk, a substance highly prized in the perfume industry for its fragrance and ability to stabilise scents.