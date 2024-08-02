Satara: 15 Injured in Attack by Dogs; Obscene Content Posted from Hacked Account of MLA |

Residents of Lahotinagar in Malkapur, near Karad city, were attacked by a vicious dog. Around 10 am on Thursday, the aggressive dog suddenly attacked people sitting outside their homes, causing severe injuries to 15 individuals. The victims, who sustained bites to their noses, hands, and legs, are being treated at the Government Hospital.

During the attack, confusion ensued as residents fled in an attempt to escape the dog. MNS workers got to know about the attack and arrived at the scene and chased down the dog.

The injured were taken to Venutai Chavan Hospital in Karad, where treatment has commenced. Locals are calling for immediate action to manage stray dogs to prevent future attacks. They have warned of protests if their demands are ignored by the Karad and Malkapur municipalities.

Obscene Content Posted from Hacked Account of MLA

The official Facebook page of Shivendrasinh Bhosale, BJP MLA representative for the Satara-Jawali Constituency, was hacked on August 23, 2023. A complaint was filed with the Satara Police's cyber cell by Bhosle's public relations office, seeking legal action against the hacker.

After being inactive for about 11 months, the hacker resumed activity on July 20, 2024, after 3pm, posting obscene content. The police are currently searching for the hacker. In the meantime, followers are advised to avoid engaging with the posts, and to unfollow and block the page.

"The page, which previously featured updates and events related to Bhosle, is now compromised. The recent posts are not associated with Bhosle or his PR office. Followers are encouraged to report the page to Facebook and Meta to facilitate its removal," appealed his PR team.