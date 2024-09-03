 Sangli: Dr Patangrao Kadam’s Statue to be Unveiled on Teacher's Day; Rahul Gandhi to Lead Ceremonies
Patangrao Kadam, a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Palus-Kadegaon constituency, passed away in March 2019. The statue will be revealed at the Sonhira Sugar Factory in Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Teacher's Day.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Congress leader and former minister Dr Vishwajeet Kadam announced on Tuesday that a full-length statue of Dr Patangrao Kadam will be unveiled, and the Loktirtha monument will be inaugurated on Teacher's Day, September 5 in Sangli district. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and leader of the Indian National Congress, will attend the unveiling and inauguration ceremonies.

Patangrao Kadam, a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Palus-Kadegaon constituency, passed away in March 2019. The statue will be revealed at the Sonhira Sugar Factory in Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Teacher's Day. Kadam is celebrated as an educationist and is the founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth, a prominent private university in Pune. Dr Kadam’s founding of Bharti Vidyapeeth, driven by his mission of 'society transformation through dynamic education,' has had a profound impact over the past 60 years. His efforts also included developing cooperatives and water supply schemes that transformed the Palus-Kadegaon constituency from a drought-prone area into a well-irrigated region.

The event will be chaired by Indian National Congress President MP Mallikarjun Kharge and will feature notable attendees including Former Union Ministers Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde, Chief Minister of Telangana State Revanth Reddy, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal, and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, among others.

Additionally, the ceremony will include the naming of the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule library and the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar sports hall at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Matoshree Byabai Shripatrao Kadam College.

