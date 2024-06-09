 Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of Support in Sangli Lok Sabha Election
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of Support in Sangli Lok Sabha Election

Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of Support in Sangli Lok Sabha Election

Talking to reporters, wrestler-turned-politician Patil said the way Thackeray as well as party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned for other Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates was not replicated in Sangli.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of Support in Sangli Lok Sabha Election |

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha seat Chandrahar Patil met party chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Saturday, days after Congress rebel Vishal Patil won the seat as an independent.

Talking to reporters, wrestler-turned-politician Patil said the way Thackeray as well as party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned for other Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates was not replicated in Sangli.

Read Also
Sangli Lok Sabha Seat: Congress Rebel Vishal Patil's Entry May Change Equations For BJP, Shiv Sena...
article-image

He said he was deeply pained as a Shiv Sena and MVA candidate on losing to Vishal Patil.

The Sangli seat was a hotly contested one with Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, entering the fray as an independent against Patil.

Vishal emerged victorious, trouncing BJP's sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil, while Chandrahar Patil came a distant third with the ignominy of seeing his deposit getting forfeited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of...

Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of...

Rains Lash Pune; More Than 65MM Rainfall In Two Hours In Some Areas, One Death Reported (VIDEO)

Rains Lash Pune; More Than 65MM Rainfall In Two Hours In Some Areas, One Death Reported (VIDEO)

PHOTOS: Punekars Face Extreme Hardship as Heavy Rains Flood Pune, Causing Traffic Snarls

PHOTOS: Punekars Face Extreme Hardship as Heavy Rains Flood Pune, Causing Traffic Snarls

Pune Viral Video: Man's Hilarious Swimming Adventure On City's Waterlogged Road Will Make You ROFL

Pune Viral Video: Man's Hilarious Swimming Adventure On City's Waterlogged Road Will Make You ROFL

Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives

Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives