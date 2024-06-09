Sangli: After Losing, Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Expresses Discontent Over Lack of Support in Sangli Lok Sabha Election |

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha seat Chandrahar Patil met party chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Saturday, days after Congress rebel Vishal Patil won the seat as an independent.

Talking to reporters, wrestler-turned-politician Patil said the way Thackeray as well as party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned for other Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates was not replicated in Sangli.

He said he was deeply pained as a Shiv Sena and MVA candidate on losing to Vishal Patil.

The Sangli seat was a hotly contested one with Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, entering the fray as an independent against Patil.

Vishal emerged victorious, trouncing BJP's sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil, while Chandrahar Patil came a distant third with the ignominy of seeing his deposit getting forfeited.