Sambhaji Bhide's Remarks Against Gandhiji: NSUI, Sambhaji Brigade To Stage Protest On Monday |

A united front of various progressive organizations, including Pune Youth Congress, Student Congress (NSUI), Ukrand, Lokayat, Sambhaji Brigade, Knowing Gandhi Global Friends, and Vidyapeeth Vidyarthi Sangharsh Samiti will gather Monday morning at around 10.30 am at Balgandharva Chowk to protest against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks against Gandhiji. The agitation aims to condemn Bhide's actions, which are perceived to be sowing hatred in society.

Under the leadership of Congress' Vishwajit Kadam and in the presence of all prominent Congress leaders from Pune city, the protesters demanded that a case be registered against Bhide and he be arrested for his alleged role in promoting division and animosity.

The protesters urged the public and workers to participate in large numbers to support the cause and stand against any attempts to spread hatred in society.

