Runaway Teen From Mumbai Reunited With Family In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

The Vedantnagar police provided assistance to a 17-year-old minor girl who had fled her home in Mumbai and arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, helping her return home on Friday. The police facilitated her reunion with her parents, who had travelled from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to retrieve her.

According to police reports, two teachers from Deogiri College, Archana Bhoigad and Dr Lata Jadhav, noticed the girl crying near the rickshaw stand at the railway station while on their way home. Concerned, they approached her to inquire about her distress, but she remained silent. Recognising her need for assistance, they brought her to the Vedantnagar police station and informed the officers of her situation.

Initially hesitant to cooperate, the girl refused to disclose her name and address. However, with the support and reassurance of the lady officers at the Vedantnagar police station, she eventually opened up about her circumstances. She revealed that she was late to go home and due to fear that her father would reprimand her for being late, she ran away. She then boarded a train to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, arriving on Thursday evening.

Upon learning of her situation, the police contacted her parents, who had filed a missing person report with the Wadala police station. Confirmation was obtained from the Wadala police station, and arrangements were made for her parents, along with officers from the Wadala police station, to travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Subsequently, the girl was safely handed over to her parents.

The police took the opportunity to counsel the girl, emphasising that running away from home was not a solution and reassuring her that her parents would not scold her. The girl agreed to this and expressed her willingness not to repeat such actions in the future.