RTO Revises Fares For AC Cabs In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad & Baramati

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday updated the fare structure for air-conditioned taxis operating in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati areas under the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Effective from January 1 this year, the new rates entail a base fare of ₹31 for the initial 1.5 kilometres, followed by an additional ₹21 for every subsequent kilometre travelled.

Specifically for air-conditioned taxis, the revised rates start at ₹37 for the first 1.5 kilometers, with ₹25 charged for each kilometre thereafter. This recalibration in fares, encompassing black-and-yellow taxis, cool cabs, and other aggregators, aligns with the recommendations proposed by the Khatua Committee.

This decision, ratified during the meeting chaired by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on December 22, aims to establish a fair and standardised pricing framework benefiting regular passengers utilising these taxi services in the Pune RTA region, as emphasised by Sanjeev Bhor, Pune Regional Transport Officer.