RSS Samanvay Baithak 2023 In Pune: Five Important Topics To Be Discussed During Meet; Here's All You Need To Know

Sunil Ambekar and Pravin Dabadghav |

Pune: The RSS Samanvay Baithak 2023, organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Pune, is all set to bring together 266 key officials from 36 organisations to deliberate on significant national and social issues from September 14 to 16. During the three-day meeting, participants will focus on five core topics: promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle, reinforcing a values-based family system, advocating for harmony, embracing Swadeshi principles, and fulfilling civic responsibilities. Sunil Ambekar, the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, shared these details during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The event aims to facilitate collaboration among organisations inspired by the RSS, which operate independently. They convene annually to exchange experiences, learn from one another, and collectively pursue their shared objectives in nation-building," said Ambekar.

#WATCH | Pune: "From tomorrow onwards, there's a meeting held by RSS for around 36 RSS-influenced organisations between Sep 14-16 in Pune. It's an annual meeting and it was organised in Raipur last year. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders of RSS will participate in the… pic.twitter.com/ORWUMOXbk3 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

"The primary purpose of the meeting is to address societal challenges, establish a clear direction, and work with a sense of national unity to accelerate progress. Representatives from diverse organisations, active in numerous fields, will participate, sharing their experiences and insights regarding the national and current context. Deliberations will encompass various topics, and organisations will outline their future plans and objectives," he added.

Ambekar emphasized that the discussions over the three days will encompass several critical themes, including ongoing efforts for social change, the importance of instilling values in family life, environmental protection, Swadeshi economic policies, and fostering harmony to combat caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, prominent figures within the RSS, including Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat and other key leaders, will be in attendance. Notable organisations, such as Vidya Bharti, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Seva Bharti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and others, will also participate in the meeting.

