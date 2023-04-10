Rs 5.37 crore for rain-affected farmers in Pune division

The Maharashtra government on Monday said it has released Rs 5.37 crore relief to be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in March in the Pune division which comprises 5 districts.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier given instructions to officials to process the damage assessment claims and disburse financial assistance, a statement issued by the government said.
Total Rs 177.80 crore for state farmers
After verification, the state government has disbursed Rs 177.80 crore to districts, where farmers suffered losses due to unseasonal rains last month, it said.
As per the statement, the Aurangabad revenue divisional commissioner has received Rs 84.75 crore, followed by Rs 63.09 crore to Nashik, Rs 24.57 crore to Amaravati.
