RMD Foundation's Ranjangaon Marathon: Janhavi Dhariwal Balan Celebrates Empowered Participation Of Rural Girls

Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, President of RMD Foundation and Managing Director of Manikchand Oxyrich, expressed joy at the significant participation of girls from rural areas in the Ranjangaon Marathon organised by the RMD Foundation.

Over the last six years, the RMD Foundation has provided a significant platform for rural youth to engage in marathon-like competitions. Shobha R Dhariwal, Vice President of the RMD Foundation, expressed optimism that this initiative will contribute to the development of better runners in the future. She extended her best wishes to the participants, with over 5000 runners taking part in this marathon.

Shirur MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe, gesturing towards the "I'm a finisher" board on the ground, motivated the runners, emphasising the importance of setting goals and persisting until they are achieved.

Actor Akash Tosar from the film "Sairat" appreciated the Foundation's efforts in organising marathon competitions in rural areas and fostering a competitive spirit.

Successful runners received medals and cash prizes, and schools with high student participation were awarded water coolers. Sagar Pachundkar Patil, President of Ganapati Foundation, was felicitated as the successful organiser of the marathon competition for the last six years. Various dignitaries, officials, and villagers attended the event.