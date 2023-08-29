Rakshabandhan 2023: Inmate-Crafted Items Showcased At Yerwada Jail |

In celebration of the Rakshabandhan and Ganeshotsav festivals, an exhibition showcasing an array of impressive creations crafted by inmates was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Prisons Department Amitabh Gupta on Tuesday.

The event, held at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, featured a diverse range of household items, intricately designed rakhis, and exquisite eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from Shadu mati. Yerwada Central Jail maintains a commitment to "reformation and rehabilitation," actively training inmates in carpentry, sewing, painting, blacksmithing, gardening, baking, and crafting various artistic and innovative items in its paper factory. Additionally, they collaborate with various social charitable organizations to implement corrective and rehabilitative activities for the inmates.

Traditionally, on Diwali, Rakshabandhan, and Ganeshotsav, the jail organizes exhibitions to showcase the handiwork of the inmates. This particular exhibition, coinciding with Rakshabandhan and Ganeshotsav, received the honor of being inaugurated by Amitabh Gupta. Distinguished guests included Jalinder Supekar, Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons); Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Western Division, Pune; Sunil Dhamal, Superintendent of Yerawada Jail; Anil Khamkar, Superintendent of Yerawada Open Jail; Dr Bhaidas Dhole, Deputy Superintendent; Pallavi Kadam, Deputy Superintendent; Anand Kande, Senior Prison Officer, among others.

The inmates at Yerwada Central Jail are skilled in producing cabinets, furniture, uniforms, rugs, bed linens, towels, files, and various items required by government offices. These products are renowned for their quality, and demand from citizens is consistently high. As part of the Rakshabandhan celebration, an assortment of vibrantly colored rakhis and Ganesha idols, made from eco-friendly shadu mati, were available for purchase at the jail's industry sales centre from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

"This initiative, along with other events organized by the prison administration such as the Diwali Mela and Rakshabandhan Mela, aims to raise awareness among citizens about the exceptional items created by inmates. It also seeks to foster a positive change in society's perception of prisoners and prisons," said Amitabh Gupta, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra State, Pune. Sunil Dhamal, the Jail Superintendent, extended gratitude to the dignitaries, prison staff, technical personnel, and the inmates for their participation in the event.

Rakshabandhan celebrated with patients at Yerwada Mental Hospital

Dignitaries from diverse fields, including politics, social work, education, industry, cooperatives, and administration, came together to celebrate a unique social rakshabandhan event with patients at the Yerwada Mental Hospital on Tuesday.



This special Rakshabandhan program was initiated by BJP leader Jagdish Mulik, who currently serves as the President of Pune Vikas Pratishthan.



Prominent attendees included Medical Superintendent Dr Harinakshi Gosavi, Police Officer Shashikant Bobde, Education Sector Representative Krishna Kumar Goyal, Entrepreneur Vishal Chordia, Former Chairman of the Standing Committee Yogesh Mulik, Former Deputy Mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende, as well as social activists Ganesh Ghosh and Mangesh Gole.



The patients at this facility are admitted due to mental illness, and their care is a challenging and demanding responsibility. The hospital's dedicated doctors and staff work diligently to provide support and treatment. Jagdish Mulik explained that this event was organized as an expression of gratitude towards them and as a wish for the patients' speedy recovery and return home.



Representatives from all sectors showed genuine concern for the patients, with female patients participating in the Rakshabandhan ceremony by tying rakhis with the help of caregivers. Sweets were distributed, and the patients entertained the guests with various cultural performances.

