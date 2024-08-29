Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Statue Of Patangrao Kadam In Sangli On September 5

Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Sangli district in Maharashtra on September 5 to unveil the statue of former state minister the late Patangrao Kadam.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi will also attend the ceremony, said Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, son of Patangrao.

Read Also Pune Builder Avinash Bhosale Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case

The statue will be unveiled on the occasion of Teachers Day at Sonhira Sugar Factory at Kadegaon in Sangli district, he said.

Patangrao Kadam had held various ministries in the Congress-led governments. He was acting president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He was the founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth.