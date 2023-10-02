Pune's Young Scholar Sets Record By Naming All Countries By Their Flags |

In a truly remarkable achievement, a four-year-old boy from Pune has achieved the distinction of being the youngest individual to successfully identify all 195 United Nations-recognised countries by their flags, name their respective capitals, and accurately pinpoint their locations on a world map.

Viaan Kohli's extraordinary feat was accomplished in a short span of just 13 minutes and 53 seconds. This exceptional accomplishment was officially recognised and confirmed by the India Book of Records on August 31, 2023.

Notably, Viaan is not the only young genius hailing from Pune to have earned a place in the India Book of Records recently. Six-year-old Malhar Mugdha Masalekar from Pune also made headlines for his remarkable feat of reciting the names of 100 countries in an astounding one minute and 19 seconds. This achievement was officially recognised on August 26, 2023.

