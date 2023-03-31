 Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

The selection was finalised at the training of the Indian team that was conducted at camp in Yavatmal from March 15 to 21.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship |

Doctor Gulzar Shaikh from Pune has been selected as the coach of the Indian women's team for the Asian Women's Softball Championship to be held in South Korea from April 2 to 8. 

The selection was finalised at the training of the Indian team that was conducted at camp in Yavatmal from March 15 to 21. Shaikh was the coach of a team in Maharashtra which won at the national level this year. Shaikh is a sports faculty at Abeda Inamdar Senior College in Pune. 

Read Also
Senior Nationals Fencing Championship in Pune: Bhavani Devi bags women's individual sabre gold
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Pune to get weather radar for information about extreme weather events

Pune to get weather radar for information about extreme weather events

MP Girish Bapat's demise: Will Pune see another by-poll?

MP Girish Bapat's demise: Will Pune see another by-poll?

Smelling capacity affected in COVID-19 patients: IISER Pune's Study

Smelling capacity affected in COVID-19 patients: IISER Pune's Study