Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Doctor Gulzar Shaikh from Pune has been selected as the coach of the Indian women's team for the Asian Women's Softball Championship to be held in South Korea from April 2 to 8.

The selection was finalised at the training of the Indian team that was conducted at camp in Yavatmal from March 15 to 21. Shaikh was the coach of a team in Maharashtra which won at the national level this year. Shaikh is a sports faculty at Abeda Inamdar Senior College in Pune.