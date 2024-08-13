 Pune's Gokhale Institute Signs MoU With Maharashtra Govt's MITRA; Here's All You Need To Know
The MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute Dr Ajit Ranade and MITRA CEO Pravinsingh Pardeshi

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Pune's Gokhale Institute Signs MoU With Maharashtra Govt's MITRA; Here's All You Need To Know | X/@gipe_official

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has announced a strategic partnership with the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), an initiative established by the Maharashtra government, modelled after NITI Aayog.

"Gokhale Institute has been appointed as the Lead Knowledge Institute by Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), Govt of Maharashtra. It aims to enhance policy formulation and development strategies for Maharashtra," read a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pune-based institute on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute Dr Ajit Ranade and MITRA CEO Pravinsingh Pardeshi.

“The appointment of the Gokhale Institute as a Lead Knowledge Institute by MITRA is a moment of pride for us. We will focus on advancing Maharashtra’s economy to USD one trillion and developing more policy-oriented strategies for the state. Additionally, we will closely work in various sectors to achieve the goal of doubling the state’s GDP as suggested by the Economic Advisory Committee of the Chief Minister. The institute will act as an ‘Intellectual Think Tank,’” said Dr Ranade.

Meanwhile, MITRA has also signed MoUs with IIM Nagpur, IIT Bombay, and the Mumbai School of Economics.

