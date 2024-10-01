Punekars Up In Arms Over Illegal Posters Pasted On Trees, Urge PMC To Take Action | Sourced

Citizens and activists of Pune are up in arms over illegal banners and posters pasted on trees on city roads. "It not only makes the city look ugly but poses a threat to tree lives and makes them unhealthy. The holes which are left behind after removing the hoardings allow insects and termites to enter. It makes the trees hollow and weak," explained Hemant Shinde, a college-going student.

Raja Subramani, an activist, voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), asking the civic authorities to take action against illegal flexes posted on trees. "If you have the will, you can single-handedly remove all the flexes stapled on trees in Viman Nagar. That is not the solution; could you please look at eradicating this completely."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Subramani added, "Stapling flexes on trees is a cruel practice. The stapler pins go deep into the bark and slowly weaken it, leading to the trees drying up. It is disheartening to see so many stapler pins stuck on trees. Despite raising numerous complaints in the month of September, PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) has been giving knee-jerk reactions. Their Skysign Department is understaffed. Though PMC officers claim notices have been sent to these advertisers who keep stapling flex notices, little has changed on the ground. I have suggested that PMC utilise their solid waste department to resolve the issue instead and collect penalties for littering."

Shristi Bhagat, a student in class 11 at Army Public School, said, "It is sad that trees are now being used for advertisements; it not only makes our city look ugly but also violates laws. We are being taught about saving trees in schools, and the adults themselves are making mistakes and not being good citizens."

Apurva Kashid, a resident of Kothrud, said, "This is a common sight in Pune now; at some places, I have seen that they have also used nails to pin up the posters on the trees. The advertisers should be punished, and authorities should take strict action against them. As per the provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, tree authorities can initiate action against violators, and I think they should."

Meanwhile, Ashok Ghorpade, Chief Garden Superintendent, PMC, said, "For trees, we have officers in every ward jurisdiction, and the data of action taken is also available at each ward."