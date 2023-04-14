Punekars to hold Save Vetal Tekdi walk today | @VetalTekdi

Amidst the uproar over the proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata (BBPP) Link road project in Pune, the environmental activists and residents will stage a protest today.

The "Vetal Tekadi Bachao Kruti Samiti (Save Vetal Tekdi Task Force)", an apolitical group with the aim to save one of the city's most valuable natural resources, has organised a protest on April 15 at 5 pm from Vetal Baba Chwok at Senapati Bapat Road in Pune to mark their opposition to the project. The group is also seeking a heritage site status in the civic body's list for Vetal Tekdi.

Project on hold?

Earlier it was reported that the Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil assured the activist that he will direct the civic body to hold the ongoing process for the implementation of the project. However, the civic body is yet to release any official stand on this.

The environmental activists in the city have been opposing this project since it was first proposed in 1987. The road will traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi. For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat Road towards Paud Road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours.